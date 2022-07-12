79°
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in New Iberia
NEW IBERIA - Police are investigating a fatal train accident that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to KATC, around 2:30 a.m. a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a passing train. New Iberia Police are still investigating the crash.
While the investigation is ongoing, several railroad crossings are closed in the parish.
