Pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday; roadway shut down

1 hour 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, July 29 2025 Jul 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 8:15 AM July 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Airline Highway southbound is shut down near the Ascension Parish line in front of the state fairgrounds due to a fatal crash. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene. Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning. 

As of 6 a.m., the road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on what led to the crash early Tuesday morning. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

