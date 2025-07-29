Pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday; roadway shut down

Airline Highway southbound is shut down near the Ascension Parish line in front of the state fairgrounds due to a fatal crash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene. Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m., the road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on what led to the crash early Tuesday morning. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.