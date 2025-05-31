86°
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Airline Highway early Friday morning

3 hours 9 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 12:43 PM May 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car on Airline Highway early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.

Around 1:17 a.m. on Friday, BRPD units responded to reports of a man being struck by a car near St. Katherine Avenue. According to a police spokesperson, the pedestrian walked into traffic before he was struck. 

He was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

