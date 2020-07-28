Pedestrian killed on state highway in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police issued a statement, Tuesday, reporting the death of a pedestrian who was killed in an Iberia Parish crash.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning, around 4 a.m., on LA Hwy 88 south of US Hwy 90.

Police said, in a statement,"The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Bradley Paul Comeaux of New Iberia."

State Police went on to explain that Comeaux has been walking east in the eastbound lane of LA 88 when he was struck by an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 62-year-old Lovelace Menard, Jr. of Youngsville.

Comeaux was pronounced deceased at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say Menard was not impaired at the time of the crash and that he was wearing a seatbelt. He did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.