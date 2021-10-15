Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A pedestrian was killed in a St. Landry Parish crash late Thursday night, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.

LSP identified the deceased pedestrian as a 59-year-old resident of Morrow named Darrell Ray Thomas.

According to police, Thomas was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 10 when he was hit by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Accent.

The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office says Thomas died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Impairment on the part of Thomas is unknown, and a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, police say.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.