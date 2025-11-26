68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed in early morning Livingston Parish crash

2 hours 5 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 November 26, 2025 12:18 PM November 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A pedestrian was killed in a Livingston Parish crash early Wednesday morning along LA 447 at Rougk Lane, according to the Louisiana State Police. 

Jeremy Grubbs, 47, was killed while walking south in the southbound lane of LA 447 around 4 a.m. when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, also travelling south, allegedly struck Grubbs with the front passenger side of the vehicle. 

Grubbs sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Silverado had no reported injuries. 

Trending News

The investigation is still ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days