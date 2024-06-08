80°
Pedestrian in serious condition after accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to emergency officials.

The accident happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near near Major Oak Drive. The pedestrian was transported in serious condition.

No other information is available at this time.

