Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot off Siegen Lane in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in a parking lot is in critical condition Monday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian was acting erratically when he was hit around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot near the Fiery Crab restaurant.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No more details were immediately available.