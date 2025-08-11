Pecue Lane closed between Highland, Perkins as St. George Fire puts out house fire; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE — Pecue Lane between Highland and Perkins roads was shut down Monday morning as firefighters put out a fire.

The St. George Fire Department said that, due to the size of the home on fire, "this will be an extended incident." Fire officials added that this will affect traffic.

No injuries were reported, officials said about the fire that started around 4 a.m.