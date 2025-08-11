77°
Latest Weather Blog
Pecue Lane closed between Highland, Perkins as St. George Fire puts out house fire; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE — Pecue Lane between Highland and Perkins roads was shut down Monday morning as firefighters put out a fire.
The St. George Fire Department said that, due to the size of the home on fire, "this will be an extended incident." Fire officials added that this will affect traffic.
No injuries were reported, officials said about the fire that started around 4 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University welcomes incoming freshman onto The Bluff during move-in day
-
Pecue Lane closed between Highland, Perkins as St. George Fire puts out...
-
Russia and Ukraine hold fast to their demands ahead of a planned...
-
Louisiana Leadership Institute accepting new students as school year begins
-
2 Your Town visits Zachary
Sports Video
-
Watson returns to LSU with Banana Ball World Tour
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...