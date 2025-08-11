77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pecue Lane closed between Highland, Perkins as St. George Fire puts out house fire; no injuries reported

1 hour 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 5:45 AM August 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Pecue Lane between Highland and Perkins roads was shut down Monday morning as firefighters put out a fire. 

The St. George Fire Department said that, due to the size of the home on fire, "this will be an extended incident." Fire officials added that this will affect traffic. 

No injuries were reported, officials said about the fire that started around 4 a.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days