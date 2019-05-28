Payday loan business robber's disguise nearly matched that of real delivery driver

BATON ROUGE - Newly-released surveillance images show the clever disguise a man used to try to rob a payday loan business this week.

Tuesday evening, a man dressed in what appeared to be a UPS uniform tried and failed to rob the Check Into Cash on Coursey Boulevard. Deputies said the man had a gun and was hoping to steal from the business but ran away through a backdoor when he couldn't break into the store's safe.

Wednesday, authorities released an image of the person - dressed like a delivery person and carrying what appeared to be a box.

Detectives believe the outfit was not a real uniform, but put together to closely resemble the iconic brown delivery suits worn by employees of the delivery service.

In addition to the picture of the man, deputies also released an image of the suspected getaway car: A Volkswagen Beetle.