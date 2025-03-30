84°
Patterson Police reminding residents that feeding bears is illegal
PATTERSON - Police in Patterson are reminding residents that feeding bears in the town is illegal and homeowners can be held responsible.
On Sunday, the Patterson Police Department said that each person in the town needs to make sure their bear-proof trash can is sealed. They said a homeowner could be held responsible if a bear or other animal breaks into an unsealed trash can, spreading garbage in the street and other areas.
Police say that if a bear-proof can is broken, residents can report it to the city hall or trash company to have the can repaired or replaced.
