84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Patterson Police reminding residents that feeding bears is illegal

50 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 5:28 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON - Police in Patterson are reminding residents that feeding bears in the town is illegal and homeowners can be held responsible. 

On Sunday, the Patterson Police Department said that each person in the town needs to make sure their bear-proof trash can is sealed. They said a homeowner could be held responsible if a bear or other animal breaks into an unsealed trash can, spreading garbage in the street and other areas. 

Trending News

Police say that if a bear-proof can is broken, residents can report it to the city hall or trash company to have the can repaired or replaced. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days