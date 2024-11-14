72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Patterson Police K9 receives bulletproof vest donation

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PATTERSON - Patterson Police's K9 officer Zoey will be outfitted with a bulletproof vest after a charitable donation to the department from an organization that makes protective vests for four-legged officers. 

Zoey's vest was donated from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc.," a national organization that has provided more than 5,800 K9 officers the life-saving protection they need in the field. 

K9 Zoey's vest will be ready in ten weeks and embroidered with the words "In honor of those who courageously serve & protect."

