Patterson Police K9 receives bulletproof vest donation

PATTERSON - Patterson Police's K9 officer Zoey will be outfitted with a bulletproof vest after a charitable donation to the department from an organization that makes protective vests for four-legged officers.

Zoey's vest was donated from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc.," a national organization that has provided more than 5,800 K9 officers the life-saving protection they need in the field.

K9 Zoey's vest will be ready in ten weeks and embroidered with the words "In honor of those who courageously serve & protect."