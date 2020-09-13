Pat Shingleton: "The Morning Glory and Fires..."



The best place in the world to witness the Morning Glory is in the small village of Burketown in Australia's northern Queensland. In September and October thousands visit it to see a huge white cloud that rolls like meringue and stretches 600 miles at speeds of 35 m.p.h. Burketown lies between the northern wetlands and the southern grasslands of Queensland's Gulf region and the Morning Glory forms through a unique combination of sea breeze, moisture and high pressure. The locals call them upside-down clouds as it stirs the dust followed by dead calm. They also know it's on the way when the glass on the beer fridge glass doors "frosts-up" and the corners of the cheap tables bend upwards. Another item, it was a dark day for the early September 3, 1881 in New England. Only 10% of available sunlight was found that day as smoke from fires in Michigan, New York, and Ontario closed schools and businesses. As fires in California are continuing, on September 4, 1910, forest fires in northern Idaho and Washington burnt three million acres of land and killed 82 people, 72 were firefighters. Ships at sea were lost when the smoke drifted into the ocean. September 5, 1933 found a hurricane making landfall north of Brownsville, TX, with 106 M.P.H. winds. Drifting citrus clogged area roads with reports of floating houses for ten miles. Due to the salty storm surge farmland to this day is still unusable.