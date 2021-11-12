Pat Shingleton: "The Fourth Season"

This morning at 11;21 the Sun will cross the equator initiating the autumnal equinox as winter will begin on December 21st. Before the designation of seasons some cultures recognized the seasons as either rainy or dry. Others have recognized three seasons, that include growing, harvesting and winter, while others have marked ten or more seasons. The designation of four seasons has a beginning and an end point. They are defined when the Earth moves around the Sun. The word equinox comes from the Latin for "equal night." This isn't the case at the exact moment of the autumnal equinox for two reasons. Sunrise and sunset occurs when the Sun's top edge crosses the horizon. Earth's atmosphere changes the Sun's apparent position when the Sun is low. We're anticipating an approaching from next week that could drop our temperature and humidity.