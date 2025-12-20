45°
Pat Shingleton: "Thank-You Japan...

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 March 28, 2019 9:00 AM March 28, 2019 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

On March 27, 1912, Japan presented Washington, D.C., 3,000 cherry blossom trees to celebrate the nation’s relationship with the United States.  The National Cherry Blossom Festival will conclude on April 14th with activities that include parades, dinners, fireworks, art displays, musical performances and a 10K race.   Buds on the trees usually burst in the early spring and just like south Louisiana, the blossoming depends on the weather.  The peak bloom period is expected between April 1 and April 4 when 70% of the blossoms open up and from now until April 9, only 20 percent of the blossoms are open.  The peak period varies each year when warm weather replaces the winter’s chill.

