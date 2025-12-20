45°
Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "Thank-You Japan...
Trending News
On March 27, 1912, Japan presented Washington, D.C., 3,000 cherry blossom trees to celebrate the nation’s relationship with the United States. The National Cherry Blossom Festival will conclude on April 14th with activities that include parades, dinners, fireworks, art displays, musical performances and a 10K race. Buds on the trees usually burst in the early spring and just like south Louisiana, the blossoming depends on the weather. The peak bloom period is expected between April 1 and April 4 when 70% of the blossoms open up and from now until April 9, only 20 percent of the blossoms are open. The peak period varies each year when warm weather replaces the winter’s chill.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
-
Former St. Gabriel police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Seven Zachary athletes sign to play college sports
-
Delane is a unanimous All-American
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators