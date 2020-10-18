Pat Shingleton: "Screens, Storm Windows and Storms..."

We experience traditional weather related routines that prepare us for the next season. Checking the air conditioning units in the spring keeps them humming throughout the summer. Having the specialist’s tune-up the furnaces prevents problems during the super cold days. One of the traditions when we were kids was the autumn chore known as “changing out the screens.” Sixteen windows on a three story house held screens that kept the summer breezes in and the bugs out. In early October the screens came out and from the outside, “storm windows” were hooked-in. It seemed that all weather-related events were referenced in a critical nature and occasionally a true Fall or Winter storm would batter those windows. Looking back, maybe they should have been called “keep-the-cold-out” windows. With 59 days left in Hurricane Season, 2020, October remains an active month for storm development. Hurricane Hilda on October 3, 1964 killed 16 Louisiana residents and after the storm moved inland, tornadoes from the storms killed 22 more in LaRose. In 1999, October hurricanes such as Mitch, Joyce, Keith, Irene and Opal caused extensive damage. The October 2, 1915 Hurricane moved from Mobile to Tangipahoa Parish and Baton Rouge while the October 10, 1937 Hurricane began in the Yucatan, slid into Texas and tracked east into Baton Rouge. On October 28, 1985, Hurricane Juan did the “loop-dee-loop” hitting Vermillion Parish then into Mobile. On this date in 2002 we were preparing for Lili that went through Lafayette.