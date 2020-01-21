Pat Shingleton: Origin of "Under the Weather."

Our weather shifts from warm and dry to wet and cold could be sending some to the Doc’s office. Hopefully, you're not "under the weather" today. Weather ranks as a determining factor in numerous categories. The yield of the harvest and the price of food are determined by the weather. In business and industry, companies depend on more extensive forecasts to ensure productivity. Viewers share with me their arthritic aches during episodes of changing weather and it’s certainly a determining factor in the movement of airborne viruses. Many years ago when sailors were on deck and the elements and the motion of the ocean made them sick, they were ordered below deck to ride out the storm or get “under the weather."