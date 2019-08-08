Pat Shingleton: "On the Rise and the Weatherguys..."

With daily checks on river impacts, John Barry’s book, “Rising Tide” is an excellent description of the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. A portion of his work explains sediment that moves through the river, deposited in the Gulf of Mexico. The Associated Press noted that the Big Muddy can go from flood to mud. In August of 2008, very little rain forced a drop in river levels to a foot-a-day in some areas. In Keokuk, Iowa, it registered 26.9 feet on June 17, 10.9 feet above flood stage, dropping to 4.2 feet in July of that year. Hydrologists report that when high water shifts to low water, sediment is left behind with shifting navigation routes in the channels. The Corps of Engineers regularly schedules dredging operations to maintain prescribed levels. Finally, Larry David accused the weathercaster of predicting rain to keep people off the golf course so he could have it to himself. Steve Carell played Brick Tamland, in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and was described by his news director as “completely useless”. Years ago, on the NBC comedy Good Morning Miami, Sister Belinda played a weather-nun and John Candy was Mexican bandito weatherman Juan Gavino on Saturday Night Live in 1981. A 1993 episode of L.A. Law showcased a weathercaster who sued his employer for wrongful termination. An X-Files episode found agents Mulder and Scully investigating a weathercaster who caused weird atmospheric phenomena to occur. These are examples of... “He’s Not a Weatherman…. But Plays One on TV.”