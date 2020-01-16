Pat Shingleton: "Kicked By A Dead Horse..."

Senator Roscoe Conkling left his Wall Street office in route to the New York Club during the Great Blizzard of 1888. When he reached Union Square he became stranded in a snowdrift and struggled to free himself from the surrounding snow. After arriving at the club, he had a drink and collapsed, dying the next day. C. H. McDonald stumbled through the same blinding snowstorm when he collided with a hard object that left a gash on his head. He picked through the pile of snow and determined that the cause of the accident was the hoof of a dead horse. He died later that day.Thereafter, he was recognized as the only man ever to be kicked in the head by a dead horse.