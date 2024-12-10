Pat Shingleton: "Baby Powder and Lighthouses"

Baby powder isn’t just for baby, especially at this time of year. I told our Sports Director, Mike Cauble, that many athletes use baby powder before they suit up to reduce sweat and discomfort. When I told him I use the lavender, Johnson’s baby powder, he told me to, “Get Lost!” and with the assistance of Chris Price, bodily tossed me out of the Sports Department. This summer we have had numerous heat advisories and excessive heat warnings. We’ve encouraged our readers and viewers to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Talcum and baby powder can cool you down by sprinkling some on your bed sheets. Powder also eliminates squeaky floorboards and can assist in untying the hard knot of a shoelace. If you notice Mike Cauble during the upcoming high school and college football season, ask him if he’s using baby powder. Finally a few years ago, Louisiana had 14 lighthouses having the oldest dating back to 1839. Early August marks the anniversary in 1789 when the First Congress federalized existing lighthouses. Built by the colonists, funds were appropriated for lighthouses, beacons and buoys. The lighthouse safely directed ships through episodes of fog and storms. Sound was used to guide ships and in colonial time’s cannons, fired from shore, warned ships away from foggy coastlines. A fog bell was first used in 1852, a mechanical bell in 1869, a fog trumpet in 1872 and an air siren in 1887. Members of the Lighthouse Service maintained the lights, often performing their duties in extreme hardship. On August 7, 1939, the administration of the lighthouses was transferred to the Coast Guard.