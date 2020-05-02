Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "April and Tornadoes..."
Spring in our area has noted four occasions of tornado producing severe weather. Two consecutive Sunday's found tornadic development and damage in Walthall County, Mississippi with other episodes in the month of April. The single largest tornado outbreak happened in early April, 1974. It lasted for sixteen hours, damaged 13 states east of the Mississippi and advanced into Ontario, Canada. A combined path length of 2,598 miles was logged with a total of 148 twisters causing 315 deaths and 5,484 injuries. The Tr-State Tornado Episode in March of 1925 recorded 695 deaths in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Today marks the anniversary of the deadliest tornado in Louisiana history. May 1, 1933 a twister struck Minden, about 25 miles east of Shreveport in Webster Parish, with 28 deaths and 400 injuries. The biggest known tornado was the Hallam, Nebraska twister of May 22, 1994 with a peak width at nearly two and a half miles.
