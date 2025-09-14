89°
Pat Shingleton: "A Lobster Pot..."

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 30 2017 Nov 30, 2017 November 30, 2017 9:00 AM November 30, 2017 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingelton:

Trending News

Lobster pots are identified with a tag, noting the owner and port of origin. In 1990, a Korean container ship bound for the United States experienced treacherous weather and 80,000 Nike shoes were swept overboard.  Oceanographers used the shoes as “tracers,” providing validation of ocean currents. Shoes from the shipment are still retrieved on beaches from Alaska to Oregon and Hawaii.  In 2010, in Waterville, County Kerry Ireland, Rosemary Hill retrieved a lobster pot including a plate depicting the name, Richard F. Gueiredo.  The plate came from the Andrea Gail, showcased in Sebastian Junger’s book, “Perfect Storm”. The pot was adrift since October 1991 when it capsized, killing all on board. The pot drifted for 20 years over 3,000 miles of ocean.

