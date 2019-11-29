Pat Shingleton:

Here's a story from the archives with a Thanksgiving twist. The year was 2006... “My mother and sister returned home after Thanksgiving. While loading their luggage, wrens flew through the carport and into the house. As our dog was snapping out at the confused birds, I opened the doors to permit an exit route for the winged creatures. Two left the premises and thinking there was a third, I decided to deal with it upon my return, so I wouldn't compromise their departing flight. Arriving in Pittsburgh and later her home in Ellwood City, PA, my Mom, accused me of putting a bird in her luggage. It flew into her zipped-up bag and went from Baton Rouge to Pittsburgh.” She named the bird, "Leftover" until its demise, compliments of Midnight, the neighborhood cat. I also posted this story a few years ago and was invited to visit the local hotel in this town. There’s a small fishing village in Newfoundland that is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the foggiest place in the world. Trepassey, located on the Avalon Peninsula, averages 160 days of fog per year. Newfoundland’s provincial capital, St. John, north of Trepassey, experiences 124 days of fog per year. St. John is also the rainiest with 60 inches or five feet of rain each year. There are a few more unique distinctions for the fishing village. It is recognized as the snowiest with 1414.34 inches each year; the windiest with a daily average of 15 mph and the cloudiest with only 1,497 hours of sunshine and also records the greatest number of days of freezing rain per year at a record 38. In closing.... The crossing for the Pilgrims was difficult. The winter of 1620 was "a calm winter, such as was never seen here" wrote Thomas Dudley of Massachusetts Bay. Details as to subsequent winters at Plymouth are sketchy. Journals that were returned to England may have been weighted toward favorable weather, designed to not only please sponsors, but to persuade other settlers to come to America. Almost half of the original passengers and crew of the Mayflower encountered disease during their first winter on the shores of Massachusetts and Cape Cod Bay. Many stayed on the Mayflower, anchored a mile offshore. If weather conditions permitted, the settlers went ashore each day to build adequate shelters.