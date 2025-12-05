Latest Weather Blog
Pat's Coats for Kids distributes thousands of coats to keep kids warm
BATON ROUGE - As distribution day for Pat's Coats for Kids started Friday, school counselors arrived early as they picked up thousands of coats for students.
For 38 years, Pat's Coats for Kids has been dedicated to keeping children warm. Spearheaded by WBRZ's long-time weatherman, Pat Shingleton, the program ensures that area schoolchildren have the coats they need to stay warm during the frigid winter months.
"7,000 coats will be able to get out today to 175 schools," Pat Shingleton said.
School counselors say this act of kindness goes beyond just providing warmth.
"I'm just grateful for those who donate and help make this happen, and it's been going on for years. I've known about it for years, and it's just a blessing to be able to do this for students and those in need," said Stacie Holmes, counselor at Helix Aviation Academy.
"It just warmed my heart. It’s hard to know that these kids are going to be warm, and everything is going to be great for them even when it's cold," said Allison Ritchie, Counselor at G.W. Carver Primary.
"I think this is a great program. Some of our students and parents can't really afford it, so this would be a great help for them and receiving some help, especially during this winter time as it gets closer to Christmas," Tara Christmas, Counselor at Donaldsonville Primary.
Pat says this is a cause you can support year-round.
"This is a year-long effort. If you see the message at any time and you send it to wbrz.com, our station address, it will continue on for even next year," he said.
