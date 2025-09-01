Pastor speaks out after church was vandalized overnight

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Pastor Dwayne Rogers at Indian Mound Baptist Church spent his Labor Day working, cleaning up profanity painted on the side of his church with congregation members.

Monday morning, Rogers received a call from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies told him the church had been vandalized. When he arrived, the front of the building was spray-painted with profanity.

"Well, I certainly was disappointed and somewhat surprised; however, it seems in the day and time that we live in, there is quite a bit of anger and frustration towards Christianity and Christian churches for some reason," Rogers said.

Surveillance video from the church shows a silver Toyota Camry pulling into the parking lot, before the vandal got out of the car and spray-painted on the building.

"We live in a day and age when even our places of worship have to have comprehensive security measures in place for times of worship and also times when no one is around. And that's so sad, but it's a fact in the world we live in today," Rogers said.

EBRSO arrested 24-year-old Jimmie Mouton in connection with the vandalism at Indian Mound Baptist and two other churches.

Mouton allegedly painted profanity on the door at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, which is about five miles away from Indian Mound Baptist. Greenwell Springs Baptist Pastor Oren Conner says their video cameras also caught the suspect around 11:30 p.m. last night.

Over in Livingston Parish, the sheriff's office was dispatched to Lockhart Road Baptist Church in Denham Springs around 11 a.m. Monday for graffiti on the building. It included similar profanity as the other two churches.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says they worked with East Baton Rouge and were able to link Mouton to the incidents. According to Sheriff Ard, Mouton confessed to all three crimes.

"I would just encourage other places of worship to have a comprehensive security plan and measures in place to either help prevent or harden the target," Rogers said.

Mouton is facing two institutional vandalism charges in East Baton Rouge Parish and one institutional vandalism charge in Livingston Parish.