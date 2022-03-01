Parts of South Louisiana under Extreme Drought

After 2021 finished as the third wettest year on record for Baton Rouge, drought conditions continue to get worse across south Louisiana.

January and February picked up 4.29 inches of rain altogether. By March, Baton Rouge typically accumulates 10.94 inches of rain. With no significant rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to get worse before getting better.

There are five classifications of drought.

D0 - Abnormally Dry

D1 - Moderate Drought

D2 - Severe Drought

D3 - Extreme Drought

D4 - Exceptional Drought

The Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area currently have drought conditions that range from abnormally dry(D0) to severe(D2). Parts of the Baton Rouge metro are currently included in the severe drought. Under a severe drought grass stops growing, trees are stressed and creeks and bayous are low.

Lafayette and surrounding areas are currently under extreme drought (D3).

As drought is uncommon for this region, the symptoms have been mild thus far.

Historically, extreme drought conditions lead to a number of problems. Rice crops become more expensive to maintain, soybean yields are also reduced. While the rivers and bayous are low, saltwater can intrude. That makes river water too salty for irrigation. Trees continue to be drought stressed and the crawfish population falls. Water pressure may fall and officials may ask for voluntary water restrictions. The burn ban from February was lifted, but a new one could be added as fires become more difficult to extinguish. Springtime allergies may worsen and the air quality may drop.

The drought conditions are monitored and updated weekly. Stay with The Storm Station for updates as they become available.