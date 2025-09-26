Part of Gourrier Avenue near River Road closed as road begins to cave in

BATON ROUGE — Part of Gourrier Avenue near River Road was closed down after the road began to cave in on Friday.

The stretch of road in front of Alex Box Stadium was shut down Friday afternoon, just hours before U-High is set to take on Collegiate at the Cubs' stadium off of Gourrier.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.