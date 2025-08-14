87°
Latest Weather Blog
Part of Cane Market Road closed after multi-vehicle crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least one person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash along Cane Market Road on Thursday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working the crash that happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the corner of Cane Market and Clinton Allen roads.
LPSO said that minor injuries were reported.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Internal DOC emails give little insight on how inmate destined for group...
-
One Tank Trips: Chapple Farms
-
USS Kidd Museum raising money to continue vessel's repairs at annual gala...
-
'We can grow into this station:' Pointe Coupee Fire District Four unveils...
-
Three arrested, two still sought after police pursuit Wednesday night ends off...