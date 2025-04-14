Parkview Baptist head coach Stefan LeFors takes college job

BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist head football coach Stefan LeFors has taken the head coaching job at Gallaudet University in Washington DC.

LeFors takes over the Bisons program after six years at the helm of the Eagles football program in Baton Rouge where he led the team to a 47-24 record and six state playoff appearances.

"I'm incredibly humbled and excited for this next chapter and grateful for the opportunity to grow, learn, and take on new challenges at Gallaudet University," said LeFors. "My passion is developing young people and sharing the knowledge I've learned from all the wonderful places I've been both as a player and coach. I look forward to building positive relationships with the players, staff and administration."

Gallaudet is a university that brings together deaf and hard of hearing students for a secondary education experience.

LeFors, who is a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), becomes the 37th head football coach at Gallaudet.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Stefan LeFors to the Gallaudet family as our new head football coach. From the moment we began this search, we were looking for someone who could inspire our student-athletes, elevate our program, and lead with passion, integrity, and vision," said Gallaudet University Athletics Director Warren Keller.

"Coach LeFors brings an incredible track record of success, a deep love for the game, and a clear commitment to developing young men both on and off the field. We're confident he will make an immediate impact on our culture and carry on our proud tradition with energy and excellence. We can't wait to see what the future holds under his leadership!"