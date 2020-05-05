Parkview Baptist Church buys Laser Tag building after popular site shuts down

BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist Church Foundation has just purchased the Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, shortly after the company announced it will be shutting down permanently.

According to The Business Report, Parkview paid $1.95 million for the building. The property was orginally listed for $2.9 million.

Laser Tag of Baton Rouge announced it's closure through their website. The company doesn't go into specifics but goes on to say, "We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful memories over the years...thank you to the employees, family, and friends who have taken this journey with us."