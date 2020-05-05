79°
Latest Weather Blog
Parkview Baptist Church buys Laser Tag building after popular site shuts down
BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist Church Foundation has just purchased the Laser Tag of Baton Rouge building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, shortly after the company announced it will be shutting down permanently.
According to The Business Report, Parkview paid $1.95 million for the building. The property was orginally listed for $2.9 million.
Laser Tag of Baton Rouge announced it's closure through their website. The company doesn't go into specifics but goes on to say, "We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful memories over the years...thank you to the employees, family, and friends who have taken this journey with us."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC moving to herbicide treatments to contain algae problem on City Park...
-
Some stores at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana now offering curbside pickup
-
Doctors taking extra precautions to keep patients safe during regular visits
-
Desire to get outdoors keeps bike shops busy
-
Man with violent past climbs razor wire fence, escapes EBR work release...