Parent who says daughter has been attacked twice caused Istrouma High police response

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers swarmed Istrouma High School Monday morning and locked down the campus after a report of a parent with a gun.

No gun was found, and Lakietra Lewis said she was the upset parent whose presence apparently led to police being called.

Lewis said she went to the school to complain about her daughter, a sophomore, being attacked repeatedly at school.

"They assaulted my child last week. I felt safe enough to send her to school today. She's been jumped by three boys amongst girls as well. Seniors. My child was left with a black eye, busted nose, both of her lips were busted last week," Lewis said, adding that one of the attackers got a three-day suspension.

Lewis' main concern is that the students who abuse her daughter were still in school Monday, despite her daughter being sent home.

She also said she believes the attacks are related to the arrests last week of her daughter's friends, who were arrested for murder charges.

Residents near the school said the episode left them uneasy.

"This is almost like a weekly occurrence and I don't feel safe at all. Baton Rouge is a dangerous place. You just get used to it, I guess," said resident Lawrence Holden.

Holden says he hopes for a larger police presence near the school.

Lewis just wants justice for her daughter.

"My child has not been safe not once since she started this school," she said.