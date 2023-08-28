Parent who helped save bus driver from heat-related medical emergency calls for AC on buses

ASCENSION PARISH - A woman who called 911 after noticing her daughter's bus driver was exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion is now hoping the Ascension school board will take action to get air conditioned buses.

Last Thursday afternoon, Jamie Jacob noticed her daughter's bus was driving unusually slow down the street she lives on.

"I knew something wasn't right," Jacob said.

When the bus pulled up in front of Jacob's home, she checked on the driver and noticed the driver looked pale and disoriented. According to Jacob, the driver said, "I'm sick," and that's when she called 911 and physically carried the driver off of the hot bus.

"So I'm carrying her to my house to try to get her some cool air, and while I'm carrying her, she basically went limp and she fell down like almost collapsed," Jacob said.

The Ascension School System confirmed two bus drivers had heat-related medical emergencies in the month of August. The other one happened on August 18.

On August 14, a group of Ascension school bus drivers spoke to WBRZ about their concerns, calling on the school board to purchase air conditioned buses. The school system said it would cost $23 million.

"I don't know where the money comes from, but we have to find it somewhere," said one bus driver.

The school system is looking into funding for air conditioned buses and will have an update at their next meeting on September 19.

The bus driver was given fluids and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok. Jacob says as of Monday morning, the driver has not returned to work.