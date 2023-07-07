Paramedic hospitalized after deadly ambulance crash gives update on his recovery

MORGANZA - An Acadian Ambulance worker says he'll have to learn to walk all over again after he survived a violent wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish last week.

Hunter Fruge said in a post on social media that injuries he suffered in the wreck included fracturing every rib on the left side of his body as well as the front and back of his pelvis. He said he'll also have to spend time in a wheelchair as he relearns how to use his legs.

Fruge was riding inside of an ambulance with a patient when the vehicle veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck. The driver of the ambulance, Kymber Nezat, and an elderly patient, Albert Bordelon, died in the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.