Parades, parties and playoff basketball: What to expect for this busy St. Patrick's weekend in BR

BATON ROUGE - A big weekend in Baton Rouge is underway. Several events are planned to keep people busy in the capital city.

The LSU women’s basketball team is hosting the March Madness tournament, and fans from across the country made the trip here to support their teams.

“I just feel like it gives the other teams that’s from out of state a lick of Louisiana. The crawfish, daiquiris, they have a parade tomorrow, so you know, they can enjoy that,” resident A.J. Long said.

For some of these fans, it’s their first taste of Louisiana.

“I’m probably going to get some gumbo soup. That’s what they say is good here, too, so I’m going to try some of that,” Michigan fan Don Veatch said.

On Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the 38th annual Wearin’ of the Green will take over the streets of Baton Rouge. The parade is a favorite for all ages.

“I go to this parade every year, and it’s always really fun. Everyone should go.” “Yeah it’s my first time, but I’m really excited,” Kenadee Cooks and Kate Worthington said.

If you’re not partied out by the end of the parade, Uncle Earl’s promises to continue the celebration at their bar with more beer and the best music.

“You can expect a good time. Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of cold beer and booze around here. There’s also going to be good music. Good times are definitely what’s happening around here. We’ll have Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, B.O.B. Parish County Line, which is a local favorite. We have a great line up, so good music, good energy and fun times all day long,” co-owner Jordan Piazza said.

Other events taking place in the capital area include:

- Super Bowl Champion Justin Reid’s homecoming parade at Dutchtown Griffin Football Stadium in Geismar; rolls at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

- Boosie Bash at Southern University's F. G. Clark Activity Center; doors open at 4 p.m. Saturday, and show starts at 6 p.m.

- St. Patrick’s Day parade through Denham Springs' Antique Village; rolls at 5 p.m. Saturday