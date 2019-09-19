73°
Panthers remain perfect, outlast Giants 38-35 in nasty game

3 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, December 20 2015 Dec 20, 2015 December 20, 2015 11:30 PM December 20, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Graham Gano's 43-yard field goal as time expired kept Carolina perfect this season with a wild 38-35 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Cam Newton threw for five touchdowns in building a 28-point lead before New York stormed back to tie it with 1:46 remaining.

Making yet another strong statement for NFL MVP honors, Newton led the Panthers (14-0) to their 18th straight regular-season victory. He has thrown for 19 touchdowns in the last five games and a career-best 33 in this so-far special season.

Carolina visits Atlanta and hosts Tampa Bay to finish the schedule. All three previous NFL teams to reach 14-0 - Miami in 1972, New England in 2007 and Indianapolis in 2009 - made the Super Bowl. Only the Dolphins won the championship, though.

Despite their rally, the Giants (6-8) fell one game behind Washington in the NFC East.

