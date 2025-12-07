54°
'Pampered Pooch Dog Fashion Show' fundraiser held to provide dogs to individuals with autism

BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is looking to find a new home for rescue dogs across the capital area.

They partnered with paws of Glenwood to host the "Pampered Pooch Dog Fashion Show," which raises money to give dogs to families with individuals who have autism free of charge.

