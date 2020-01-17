64°
Pair of key defensive players returning to LSU for another season

BATON ROUGE - Amid the news of Tigers leaving for the 2020 NFL Draft, some are not ready to part ways with LSU just yet. 

Safety Kary Vincent posted a tweet on Thursday saying that he is returning to LSU for his senior year. Vincent is putting the NFL on hold for another season, saying  he is pursuing his college degree. 

JaCoby Stevens announced on Wednesday that after serious thought, he also will be coming back to play in Death Valley for the 2020 season. He will be completing his senior year. 

You can see a list of players confirmed to be heading to the NFL here.

