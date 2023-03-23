Pair accused of stealing 2 catalytic converters from same vehicle in Port Allen

WEST BATON ROUGE - A pair is accused of stealing two catalytic converters from the same vehicle in a Port Allen parking lot.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Nathan Dean, 39, and Megean Allen, 35, cut a catalytic converter from a Toyota Sequoia parked in an unspecified parking lot. The duo then returned to the same location two days later and stole a second converter from the same vehicle. It's unclear when the crimes took place.

Dean and Allen were also caught on surveillance video stealing five gas cans from a house on Kahn's Road in Port Allen, deputies say.

When detectives searched Dean's car, they found a cutting tool, multiple blades and the two stolen catalytic converters.

Dean and Allen were arrested on March 17 and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on theft charges.