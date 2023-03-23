77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pair accused of stealing 2 catalytic converters from same vehicle in Port Allen

2 hours 55 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 4:42 PM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

WEST BATON ROUGE - A pair is accused of stealing two catalytic converters from the same vehicle in a Port Allen parking lot.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Nathan Dean, 39, and Megean Allen, 35, cut a catalytic converter from a Toyota Sequoia parked in an unspecified parking lot. The duo then returned to the same location two days later and stole a second converter from the same vehicle. It's unclear when the crimes took place.

Dean and Allen were also caught on surveillance video stealing five gas cans from a house on Kahn's Road in Port Allen, deputies say.

When detectives searched Dean's car, they found a cutting tool, multiple blades and the two stolen catalytic converters.

Trending News

Dean and Allen were arrested on March 17 and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on theft charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days