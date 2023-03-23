Latest Weather Blog
Pair accused of stealing 2 catalytic converters from same vehicle in Port Allen
WEST BATON ROUGE - A pair is accused of stealing two catalytic converters from the same vehicle in a Port Allen parking lot.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Nathan Dean, 39, and Megean Allen, 35, cut a catalytic converter from a Toyota Sequoia parked in an unspecified parking lot. The duo then returned to the same location two days later and stole a second converter from the same vehicle. It's unclear when the crimes took place.
Dean and Allen were also caught on surveillance video stealing five gas cans from a house on Kahn's Road in Port Allen, deputies say.
When detectives searched Dean's car, they found a cutting tool, multiple blades and the two stolen catalytic converters.
Trending News
Dean and Allen were arrested on March 17 and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on theft charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish proposes project to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Former WBR sheriff's office employee arrested for lying during traffic, allegedly tried...
-
Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge; phone, wallet...
-
Police looking for suspected prostitutes who may have witnessed Nathan Millard's death
-
Video shows Ascension plant worker urinating in parish water supply