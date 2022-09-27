76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned vehicle on I-110 causes major delays Tuesday morning; no injuries reported

2 hours 37 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 27 2022 Sep 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 8:20 AM September 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-110 Tuesday morning caused a major traffic snag while crews worked to clear the scene.

Sources say the vehicle flipped shortly before 8 a.m., and the resulting scene blocked off two right lanes of traffic. Lanes were reopened and the scene was clear approximately an hour later.

Trending News

No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days