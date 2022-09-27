76°
Overturned vehicle on I-110 causes major delays Tuesday morning; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle on I-110 Tuesday morning caused a major traffic snag while crews worked to clear the scene.
Sources say the vehicle flipped shortly before 8 a.m., and the resulting scene blocked off two right lanes of traffic. Lanes were reopened and the scene was clear approximately an hour later.
No injuries were reported.
