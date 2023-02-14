69°
Overturned trailer closes Henderson Bayou Road near Dan Dixon Road in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - An overturned trailer has shut down Henderson Bayou Road near Dan Dixon Road in Prairieville.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No information about the crash has been released.
