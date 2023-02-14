69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned trailer closes Henderson Bayou Road near Dan Dixon Road in Prairieville

2 hours 10 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 3:55 PM February 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - An overturned trailer has shut down Henderson Bayou Road near Dan Dixon Road in Prairieville. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Trending News

No information about the crash has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days