Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway

1 hour 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 10:27 AM March 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash on Scenic Highway left an SUV overturned in the road Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened on Scenic Highway near the railroad tracks at Thomas Road. A white SUV was seen upside-down near the railing.

First responders were on the scene, but the severity of injuries, if any, was not immediately clear. 

It is also not clear what caused the crash. 

