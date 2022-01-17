47°
Overturned semi-truck closed I-110 South for hours Monday
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a semi-truck on I-110 shut down traffic coming into Baton Rouge early Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the overturned truck forced the shutdown of southbound lanes on the interstate near the Mohican Street exit. Photos showed the truck on its side and emergency vehicles blocking the interstate while crews worked to recover the vehicle.
I-110 South is now closed at Mohican. Congestion is approaching 1 mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 17, 2022
The interstate finally reopened shortly after 2:30 Monday.
No injuries were reported.
