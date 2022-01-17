47°
Overturned semi-truck closed I-110 South for hours Monday

Monday, January 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a semi-truck on I-110 shut down traffic coming into Baton Rouge early Monday afternoon. 

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the overturned truck forced the shutdown of southbound lanes on the interstate near the Mohican Street exit. Photos showed the truck on its side and emergency vehicles blocking the interstate while crews worked to recover the vehicle.

The interstate finally reopened shortly after 2:30 Monday.

No injuries were reported.

