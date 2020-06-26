89°
Overturned dump truck shuts down I-10 exit at Sorrento

Friday, June 26 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned dump truck has shut down an exit along I-10 Ascension Parish Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the Sorrento exit along I-10 westbound is completely shut down due to the vehicle. Authorities are asking driver to please use an alternate route.

Louisiana State Police says that one person has sustained moderate injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 61. I-10 WB should be reopened soon near Hwy. 22.

