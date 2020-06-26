89°
Overturned dump truck shuts down I-10 exit at Sorrento
ASCENSION PARISH - An overturned dump truck has shut down an exit along I-10 Ascension Parish Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, the Sorrento exit along I-10 westbound is completely shut down due to the vehicle. Authorities are asking driver to please use an alternate route.
Louisiana State Police says that one person has sustained moderate injuries.
Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 61. I-10 WB should be reopened soon near Hwy. 22.
I-10 West remains closed to traffic at LA 22 (Sorrento) due to an accident. Traffic is now being diverted at US 61. Use alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 26, 2020
