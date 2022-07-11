86°
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Chenal Road in Pointe Coupee
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler shut down Chenal Road outside of Hermitage Monday afternoon.
Pointe Coupee firefighters from districts 2, 3 and 5 are working to contain a diesel leak from the vehicle that crashed on Chenal Road, nearly one mile away from LA-415.
Firefighters said the road is completely shut down and will be closed until Monday night.
