Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Chenal Road in Pointe Coupee

Monday, July 11 2022
By: Logan Cullop

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - An overturned 18-wheeler shut down Chenal Road outside of Hermitage Monday afternoon. 

Pointe Coupee firefighters from districts 2, 3 and 5 are working to contain a diesel leak from the vehicle that crashed on Chenal Road, nearly one mile away from LA-415. 

Firefighters said the road is completely shut down and will be closed until Monday night. 

