74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight standoff at Los Angeles' Paramount Studios ends with arrest of suspect

2 hours 27 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 7:40 AM October 19, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES, California - According to CNN, an hours-long standoff between Los Angeles authorities and a male suspect who barricaded himself inside Paramount Studios came to a conclusion early Monday (Oct. 19) morning.

Cpl. Billy Phu, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department,told CNN police from the Fullerton area were speaking with a suspect tied to a sexual assault shortly after midnight (CST) in Hollywood when the suspect pulled a knife on the investigators.

Fullerton authorities responded by using a Taser and summoning the LAPD for backup.

Apparently, the suspect fled, making his way down the street to Melrose Avenue and Windsor Boulevard near Paramount Studios.

As the unidentified suspect neared the main gate of Paramount's lot, an officer chased after him and shots were fired. Officials say it's currently unclear whether the officer or the suspect fired the shots.

After barricading himself inside Paramount Studios for about two hours, LAPD tried to negotiate with him.

Meghan Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department, explained via a news conference that the standoff concluded when LAPD officers went into the building and took the suspect into custody shortly before 3 a.m. (CST)

The name of the suspect was not released during the news conference. But LAPD said the suspect, who is facing criminal charges, appeared to be wounded and was taken to an area hospital.

According to CNN, an investigation is currently being conducted into the LAPD's use of less-lethal force and the shooting that involved the officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days