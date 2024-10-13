Overnight house fire leaves residents homeless

BATON ROUGE - Residents are displaced from their home after a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on Mollylea Drive near the intersection of Sharp Road and Florida Boulevard.

Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the call around 10:30 p.m., and had the fire contained by 11:30 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely escape the fire before the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene.

Emergency officials say the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction in the engine of a vehicle parked under the carport.

The fire spread from the car to the home and another car under the carport.

The home and both vehicles are considered a total loss.