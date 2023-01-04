73°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight fire at Hammond church under investigation
HAMMOND - Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire at a church building in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Hammond Fire Department reported it was on the scene off Pumpkin Center Road after 3 a.m. There, crews found a fire inside a building behind Trinity Church.
The fire was brought under control, and no one was hurt.
Trending News
It's still unclear what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Mother Teresa: To Love and Be Loved
-
Police chase procedures in question after death of two teens
-
Lighting at the I-10 and I-12 split out for duration of flyover...
-
Livingston Parish family raising awareness for heart condition in athletes
-
Taxpayers on the hook for nearly $1M after Angola guard sexually assaulted...