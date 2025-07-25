Over $7 million project to repair Lavey Road in Baker set to finish in September

BAKER - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials gave an estimated September 2025 completion date to repair Lavey Road.

The project, which began in March, cost over $7 million. While drivers wait for the road's resurfacing to complete, the limit to one lane during peak construction hours cause heavy delays. Officials said the road needed a complete revamp.

"Some roads that we can go in and repair, we can either patch or we can either take off the top layer and put down new pavement.. Lavey had reached the point where we're doing like a full depth," Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.