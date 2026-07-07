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Over 200 volunteers spent the day improving the Emerge School of Autism campus in Baton Rouge

3 hours 16 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 5:04 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — More than 200 volunteers from across greater Baton Rouge spent the day serving at the Emerge School of Autism, completing one of First Tuesday's largest and most impactful community service projects of the year.

Volunteers painted classrooms and hallways, power washed buildings, equipment and sidewalks, completed campus repairs, improved outdoor spaces and prepared the campus to welcome students and families back for another school year.

"Whether you own a business or whether you are a volunteer and have free time, it's so rewarding to see the benefit it does for people like the Emerge School of Baton Rouge," said Todd Pettavino, a volunteer. "And not only that, but if you come out and serve your community, you'll see you will get fed by it too and it's what we're called to do."

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Since launching in 2022, First Tuesday has mobilized more than 3,300 volunteers and contributed more than 21,000 volunteer hours. The organization has also partnered with 24 local nonprofits throughout the greater Baton Rouge area.

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